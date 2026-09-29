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Home / Bathinda / Over 800 MBBS, BDS seats vacant in Punjab after Round 2; NRI quota makes up nearly half

Over 800 MBBS, BDS seats vacant in Punjab after Round 2; NRI quota makes up nearly half

The MBBS matrix shows 307 vacant seats across government and private medical colleges

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 07:00 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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This is according to the revised seat matrices released by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS). Photo for representation: iStock
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A total of 808 MBBS and BDS seats remain vacant in Punjab after the second round of counselling, with NRI-quota seats accounting for 389 of them, according to the revised seat matrices released by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Monday.

The MBBS matrix shows 307 vacant seats across government and private medical colleges. This is roughly 17 per cent of the state’s 1,800 MBBS seats in 12 colleges. Seven private colleges account for 209 vacancies and five government colleges for 98.

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NRI seats dominate the MBBS vacancies, with 175 of the 307 (about 57 per cent) unfilled. Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, has the highest number of vacant MBBS seats at 51, of which 38 are NRI seats. Among government colleges, Government Medical College, Amritsar, has 16 vacant seats, Government Medical College, Patiala, has 20, and Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali, has 11. ESIC Medical College, Ludhiana, has none.

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In the private sector, Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Bathinda, has 46 vacant seats, Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Amritsar, has 43, and Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences, Jalandhar, has 35.

The dental picture is similar. The BDS matrix lists 501 vacant seats in 17 dental colleges, including 214 NRI seats (about 43 per cent) out of 1,350 seats. RIMT Dental College, Mandi Gobindgarh, has the most vacancies at 46, followed by Sri Sukhmani Dental College, Dera Bassi (45), Desh Bhagat Dental College, Mandi Gobindgarh (43), and Guru Nanak Dev Dental College, Sunam, and Genesis Institute of Dental Sciences, Ferozepur (42 each). Dasmesh Institute of Research and Dental Sciences, Faridkot, has 25 vacant seats, including 14 NRI seats. Most private dental colleges have 15 NRI seats each still unfilled, and several also have a large number of vacant Scheduled Caste management-quota seats.

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BFUHS willingness list for the third round shows 1,629 candidates.

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