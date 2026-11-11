Overflowing sewage at Ferozepur village school entrance poses health risk for students

For students and staff of the Government Primary School in Rame Wala village, reaching the school has become a daily ordeal, with sewage water overflowing from manholes and accumulating outside its main gate. The problem has also raised concerns over the health and safety of students and local residents.

The situation is particularly difficult for young children, who have to wade through dirty water while entering the school in the morning and leaving after classes. The stagnant sewage also poses a risk to passers-by and frequently spills onto adjoining streets and outside houses.

Schoolteacher Gurwinder Kaur said the school had students from pre-primary to Class V, including children as young as three years old. The accumulated sewage near the main gate makes the approach slippery, increasing the risk of children falling.

The staff said stagnant sewage also leads to breeding of flies and mosquitoes, while the foul smell and unhygienic conditions made it difficult for them to conduct classes.

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They said the matter had been brought to the notice of Education Department officials many times, with videos and photographs also shared with them. After the issue was taken up a few days ago, the officials concerned had assured them of an early solution. However, the problem resurfaced within two to three days of the sewer drain being cleaned, they said.

Local resident Sukhwinder Kaur said dirty water frequently accumulated outside her house, making daily life difficult. The foul smell and constant risk of disease had become a major concern for her and other residents, she said, urging the government and the department concerned to find a permanent solution.

Sewerage Board SDO Gulshan Grover said he was aware of the problem and sewer workers were being regularly sent to the spot to resolve it. He said the overflow was being caused by a faulty motor. Besides, some villagers were dumping animal dung into the sewerage system, leading to blockages. He assured that the problem would be resolved soon.

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Councillor Lakhwinder Singh said he had repeatedly brought the matter to the department’s notice whenever the sewerage system got blocked. He added that the sewerage line had not been laid properly when the work was undertaken earlier. A motor had been installed to drain the village’s wastewater, but whenever it stopped functioning or developed a snag, sewage started flowing back.

He urged the department to repair the fault soon and improve the sanitation system.