Pak-based drug syndicates luring college students into smuggling arms, narcotics

With the police tightening the noose around drug peddlers under the ‘War Against Drugs’ campaign, Pakistan-based drug syndicates are increasingly targeting college students and using them as couriers to evade detection by security agencies. Several such cases have come to light recently, involving young people in their early twenties who were allegedly lured into transporting drugs, arms and ammunition.

In a recent case, two youths, identified as Nishan Singh (19) of Nihala Kilcha village and Arshdeep Singh (19) of Habib Wala village, were arrested in a joint operation by the police and personnel of the 155 Battalion of the BSF. A .30-bore pistol, a magazine and three mobile phones were recovered from their possession. The consignment had reportedly been sent from Pakistan using a drone.

According to information, the Anti-Drone System (ADS) team of the Punjab Police detected suspicious drone movement. Acting on the input, the police, along with BSF personnel, laid a trap and apprehended the two accused when they allegedly tried to flee on a motorcycle.

Both have been booked under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Sadar Police Station.

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The two youths are students of an ITI and are pursuing the fourth semester of a course. They reportedly fell into the trap of drug peddlers who lured them with the promise of making quick money, the police said.

This is not an isolated case. In August this year, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) arrested three youths, identified as Anmolpreet Singh (24), Anshpreet Singh (25) and Akash Singh (22), with 30 kg of heroin smuggled from across the border using a drone. While Anshpreet was working as an assistant with a private architect in the city, Anmolpreet and Akash were ITI students.

Earlier, on July 16, the ANTF had arrested Jagsir Singh, alias Lovi (21), a resident of Badal Ke Uthar village in Fazilka district, while he was carrying a consignment of 12.10 kg of heroin near Mohan Ke village in the Guruharsahai area. According to information, Jagsir was pursuing a diploma in Electrical Engineering at a private polytechnic college in Alamgarh (Abohar).

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A senior police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said poor economic circumstances, coupled with the desire to lead a lavish lifestyle, were among the major reasons why youngsters fell into the trap of Pakistan-based drug syndicates. “Every youngster has dreams, but not everyone is willing to work hard to achieve them. In many cases, they end up falling into the hands of anti-social elements who exploit their aspirations and lure them with easy money,” he said.