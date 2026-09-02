Paralysed man held for alleged sexual assault of three-year-old girl in Gidderbaha

A 21-year-old man from Muktsar, who is suffering from paralysis, has been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl, who was found abandoned near the railway tracks in Gidderbaha on Monday.

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A GRP officer confirmed that the accused was apprehended near Gidderbaha on Wednesday and would be produced before a local court on Thursday. “The investigation is under way,” the officer said.

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The girl was initially rushed in critical condition to the Gidderbaha Civil Hospital on Monday. Given the severity of her condition, doctors later referred her to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot for further treatment.

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The victim belongs to an economically weaker family from Malout.

Speaking at the hospital, the girl’s father, who is also physically disabled, said he had five children, three daughters and two sons, and that the victim was his youngest daughter.

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He alleged that his wife had left home around one-and-a-half months ago, taking the three-year-old girl with her, to stay with a close relative with whom she was allegedly involved in an extra-marital relationship.