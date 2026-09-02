DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Paralysed man held for alleged sexual assault of three-year-old girl in Gidderbaha

Paralysed man held for alleged sexual assault of three-year-old girl in Gidderbaha

The victim belongs to an economically weaker family from Malout

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Gidderbaha, Updated At : 08:49 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 21-year-old man from Muktsar, who is suffering from paralysis, has been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl, who was found abandoned near the railway tracks in Gidderbaha on Monday.

Advertisement

A GRP officer confirmed that the accused was apprehended near Gidderbaha on Wednesday and would be produced before a local court on Thursday. “The investigation is under way,” the officer said.

Advertisement

The girl was initially rushed in critical condition to the Gidderbaha Civil Hospital on Monday. Given the severity of her condition, doctors later referred her to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot for further treatment.

Advertisement

The victim belongs to an economically weaker family from Malout.

Speaking at the hospital, the girl’s father, who is also physically disabled, said he had five children, three daughters and two sons, and that the victim was his youngest daughter.

Advertisement

He alleged that his wife had left home around one-and-a-half months ago, taking the three-year-old girl with her, to stay with a close relative with whom she was allegedly involved in an extra-marital relationship.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts