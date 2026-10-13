Parvinder Jhota killing: Protesters vandalise Mansa chemist shop where anti-drug activist was shot

Protesters, including some Nihangs, went on a rampage in Mansa on Tuesday, vandalising a chemist shop allegedly linked to the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm in the presence of a large number of police personnel. The protesters also damaged a fire tender deployed at the spot. The police later brought the situation under control.

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Earlier in the day, some protesters had threatened to set the shop on fire, escalating tensions in the town following Jhota’s killing.

Meanwhile, protesters at Tinkoni Chowk alleged that the police and the state government were trying to delete a live video streamed on Jhota’s Facebook page earlier in the day.

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Jhota’s father said he would continue his son’s fight against drugs. He also warned the police against cremating his son’s body without the family’s permission.

He said the last rites would be performed according to Sikh traditions, as the entire family, including Jhota, had been baptised.