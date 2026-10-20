DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Ahead of Amit Shah’s visit, Punjab Govt hands over Parvinder Jhota murder case probe to CBI

Ahead of Amit Shah’s visit, Punjab Govt hands over Parvinder Jhota murder case probe to CBI

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said the decision to hand over the case to the CBI had been taken in response to the family’s demand

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 10:40 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Parvinder Jhota (inset) was shot dead at a medical store in Mansa during a confrontation with the shop owner over the alleged sale of drugs on October 13, 2026. Image credit: Video grab/Facebook and file photo
Advertisement

Hours before the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Punjab, the state government on Tuesday handed over the probe into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the decision in a post on X, saying the government stood firmly with Jhota’s father and family in their fight against drugs. He said the decision to hand over the case to the CBI had been taken in response to the family’s demand.

Advertisement

“The family’s demand has been accepted, and we are handing over the case to the CBI,” Mann said in his post in Punjabi. He added that the government’s fight against drug traffickers was uncompromising and that it would not hesitate to take any tough measures to make Punjab drug-free.

Advertisement

The CBI probe was among the key demands raised by Jhota’s family and the action committee formed to seek justice for the slain activist.

Advertisement

Jhota was shot dead at a chemist shop in Mansa on October 13. He had allegedly confronted the shopkeeper, Ashwani, over the sale of drugs, and the entire incident was streamed on a Facebook live video. Four of his associates were injured in the incident.

His body is still lying at the civil hospital in Mansa as the family is yet to give consent for the post-mortem examination.

Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, an ex-serviceman, had been demanding a CBI probe into the murder. The family and the action committee had also sought accountability from the state government and police over the incident.

The announcement comes amid mounting public anger over the killing and ahead of Shah’s visit to Mansa, Sangrur and Gurdaspur on Tuesday.

The murder has triggered protests across the state, with demonstrators demanding strict action against those involved and an end to the alleged nexus between drug traffickers, politicians and the police.

The state had witnessed a bandh on October 15 in this regard.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts