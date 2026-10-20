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Home / Bathinda / Parvinder Jhota’s father to seek Punjab CM, DGP’s resignation, CBI probe at meeting with Amit Shah

Parvinder Jhota’s father to seek Punjab CM, DGP’s resignation, CBI probe at meeting with Amit Shah

Bhim Singh says he remains firm on demands raised by family, action committee

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 09:32 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Bhim Singh, father of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. File photo
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Hours before his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bhim Singh, father of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, said he would also raise issues concerning Punjab and farmers with Shah, besides demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Punjab DGP, and a CBI probe into his son’s murder.

Talking to The Tribune over the phone on Tuesday morning, the ex-serviceman said he remained firm on all the demands raised by the family and the action committee seeking justice for Jhota.

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“I will demand the resignation of the Chief Minister and the DGP, along with a CBI probe into my son’s murder. I will also talk about Punjab and issues concerning the state,” Bhim Singh said.

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Earlier, a video had gone viral on social media, wherein Bhim allegedly saying that the family was not concerned about the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann or the DGP.

“We want a CBI probe into the murder. If a CBI inquiry is ordered and the accused are arrested, our purpose will be served. The family’s first demand is a CBI investigation to establish who got Parvinder killed, and who else was involved in the crime,” he said in that video.

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The meeting with Shah comes amid the ongoing protests in Mansa over Jhota’s killing and mounting demands for accountability from the state government and police.

On Monday, a high-level delegation of Punjab government officers held its first round of talks with Jhota’s family and the action committee. The meeting, which lasted around one-and-a-half hour, remained inconclusive, with the protesters deciding to continue their agitation.

The delegation included Special Secretary in the Housing and Urban Development Department Apneet Riyait, Faridkot Divisional Commissioner Kanwal Preet Brar, Mansa Deputy Commissioner Navjot Kaur, DIG Bathinda Range Harjeet Singh and Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary, among other officers.

Riyait said the delegation had heard the family and received a written memorandum. The demands would be discussed with the state government before another round of talks.

The bereaved family and action committee has demanded the resignations of the Chief Minister and the DGP, a CBI probe into the murder and the alleged nexus between drug smugglers, police personnel and political representatives, and action against police and health officials. It has also sought compensation and treatment for those injured in the firing incident.

Bhim Singh had earlier said that any protest against Shah’s visit would be viewed by him as a protest against him and an insult to his family and his son’s body.

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