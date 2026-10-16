'Parvinder Singh’s death a martyrdom': Akal Takht Jathedar Gargaj; SGPC to bear medical expenses of injured

Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Friday described the death of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota as “martyrdom”, referred to him as “Shaheed Bhai Parvinder Singh” and warned the state government that the Sikh community would stand firmly with the family in its fight for justice.

Notably, the action committee formed to seek justice for Jhota had last night demanded a martyr status for him from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), besides several other demands from the state government. Jhota was allegedly shot dead by a chemist at his shop in Mansa on Tuesday over a drug-related dispute, with the incident captured during a Facebook live video. Four others, including a passerby, was injured during the incident.

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Visiting the protest site at Tinkoni near the Deputy Commissioner’s residence in Mansa, Gargaj questioned whether the suspension of the station house officer (SHO) was sufficient action in the case and demanded decisive measures against drug trafficking.

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“Bhai Parvinder Singh gave his life in the fight against drugs. He was martyred. The government must listen carefully. Is suspending the SHO enough to resolve the matter? This is not a political issue. It is an issue of our existence,” he said.

He announced that the Sikh community, under the guidance of Akal Takht Sahib, would support the next programme announced by the committee leading the struggle. “I appeal to everyone to come here and support this family. I pray to Guru Sahib and assure them that we will always stand with them. If you martyr one Parvinder, thousands more will rise. Sikhs and Punjabis can be killed, but they cannot be wiped out,” Gargaj said.

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Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib Tek Singh Khalsa and senior SAD leader-cum-Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also met the family and expressed solidarity with its demand for justice.

Meanwhile, Gargaj alleged that Parvinder Singh had been targeted for raising his voice against the drug trade. Referring to a video of the incident, he questioned the police response and criticised attempts to portray the matter as a personal dispute, saying such claims were intended to divert attention from the larger issue of drug trafficking.

SGPC to bear medical expenses of injured

Gargaj announced that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) would bear the medical expenses of those injured in the incident. He said he had discussed the matter with Parvinder Singh’s father and described assistance to the affected families as the responsibility of the Sikh institution.

He added that representatives of Baru Sahib had visited the family on Thursday and announced to bear the educational expenses of both of Parvinder Singh’s sons. The SGPC president would visit the family on Saturday, Gargaj said.

Demands action against drugs

Calling drug availability a serious threat to Punjab’s youth, Gargaj questioned how illegal substances continued to be sold despite being prohibited by law. He urged the government to act against synthetic drugs and the misuse of medicines for intoxication. “The sixth river of drugs is flowing in the state,” he claimed.

Rejecting attempts to give the incident a communal colour, he said the struggle was about protecting Punjab’s youth, not creating divisions between Hindus and Sikhs. He cited the public response to the statewide shutdown as evidence of solidarity across communities.

With the protest continuing and the family seeking justice, Gargaj appealed to the public to support the movement and urged the government to take concrete steps to curb drug trafficking and prevent further loss of young lives.

Harsimrat backs Jhota’s family

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal questioned how the accused had managed to get his drug licence renewed and alleged that a major nexus was involved. She also met the sons of Jhota. “The entire Punjab is standing with the family. Drug traffickers kill those who speak out against them. How did the accused get an arms licence? He even went to jail. How did he get his drug licence renewed? The Punjab CM still wants to go to France,” she said.