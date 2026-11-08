Passengers on rooftop, overloaded buses ply unchecked in Bathinda

Bus overloading continues unabated in Bathinda, with a large number of passengers travelling on the rooftops of buses entering the city every morning, raising serious concerns over road safety and enforcement.

Buses, carrying more passengers than their seating capacity, ply in Bathinda despite police ‘nakas’ at key locations, including Bhai Ghanaiya Chowk, Rose Garden and near the bus stand.

The movement of such vehicles through these points raises questions about the effectiveness of checking and the action being taken against those violating traffic rules.

The practice puts not only the lives of passengers at risk, but is also a hazard for commuters. Passengers sitting on the rooftops are exposed to the risk of falling, particularly when buses take turns, stop suddenly or pass under overhead wires and other structures.

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Kuldeep Singh, Rohit Jindal and Meenu Kumar, all residents of the city, said the problem was particularly prevalent during the morning hours when people from villages come to the city for work and other purposes. “There is a need for stricter checking and action against bus operators,” they said.

The presence of police personnel at several ‘nakas’ has also raised eyebrows. Residents question how overloaded buses manage to enter and pass through the city without being stopped.

“The traffic police and transport authorities should check vehicles at entry points and take action against repeat offenders. The situation demands regular inspections, strict penalties for violations and accountability of officials responsible for enforcement,” they said.

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ASI Major Singh, in-charge of the Bathinda Traffic Police, said, “We issue challans to traffic rule violators and will soon conduct a special drive to check bus overloading.”