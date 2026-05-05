Patiala-born Sukhi Bal scales Ama Dablam, becomes 1st Punjabi woman to summit

43-year-old Sukhvir Kaur, popularly known as Sukhi Bal, has become the first Punjabi woman to summit Mount Ama Dablam (6,812 metres) in Nepal.

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Originally from Chehal village in Patiala district and now a prison officer based in Sydney, Australia, Bal is also an actress who has worked in Punjabi movies. She completed the summit on April 15 and safely descended to base camp on April 17. The expedition took her six days.

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Ama Dablam is most famously known as the ‘Matterhorn of the Himalayas’ due to its pyramid-like peak and steep ridges.

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Bal, who was in Bathinda on Monday, said she had taken up trekking only two to three years ago, crediting her long-standing passion for sports and fitness for helping her take on high-altitude challenges. Prior to Ama Dablam, she had successfully climbed Lobuche Peak (6,119 metres) in Nepal.

Speaking about the expedition, she said, “Summiting depends entirely on weather conditions. It was a tough but rewarding journey. I just want to say that there is no shortcut to success. Keep your dreams alive and work hard to achieve them. Some women think marriage is the end of their dreams, but it is just another way to fulfill them along with more responsibilities. I live mostly in Barnala with my in-laws, who were very supportive during this journey.”

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Showing the frostbite on her fingers, Bal said, “I carried a photograph of my parents for motivation. As a Punjabi, I also took a white ‘chunni’ (scarf) in my bag and unfurled it at the top of the mountain.”

Recalling the challenges, Bal said, “Most of the people I met had quit the summit just 100 metres short of the peak. Even I was tired, and due to a snowstorm, I had to return to Camp III. There was no food available, and I was told to come down to Camp II, but my Sherpa and I survived on just two biscuits for nearly 35 hours before summiting. It was a completely different feeling after summiting. I also enjoyed two Punjabi songs on my phone at the top of the mountain. The return journey, however, was more tiresome. At one point, I considered calling medical support, but I managed to continue.”

Bal led a team of 11 climbers from countries including Japan, New Zealand, the UK, Iran and the US. Nearly half of the group successfully reached the summit, she claimed.

The team undertook the climb with support from a trekking company and Sherpas, under a permit issued by the Nepal government.

Bal claimed that she was the sixth Indian woman and the 25th Australian woman to have summited this mountain.

She now has her sights set on scaling Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak.

Bal was honoured in Bathinda on Monday. Tribune Photo: Pawan Sharma

Meanwhile, Bal was honoured in Bathinda by the Punjabi Adventures Club, a group of bike riders. Among those present were Olympian shooter AIG Avneet Kaur Sidhu, Punjabi actor Malkeet Rauni, and Neel Garg, chairman of the Punjab Medium Industry Development Board.