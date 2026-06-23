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Home / Bathinda / Petrol bomb hurled at clinic opposite RSS office in Bathinda

Petrol bomb hurled at clinic opposite RSS office in Bathinda

Incident occurs at a time when CM Bhagwant Mann is in city 

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 08:51 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Police personnel outside the clinic targeted in a petrol bomb blast in Bathinda on Monday night.
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At a time when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was in Bathinda city and the police were on high alert, a petrol bomb was hurled at homoeopathic clinic on Mela Ram Road here on Monday night.

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The clinic is run by Dr Tarsem Garg, whose family recently switched allegiance from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is located just opposite the recently inaugurated Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office.

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No injuries were reported in the incident. However, a scooty parked in the courtyard and some plants were damaged. The petrol bomb struck a window, and burn marks were visible at the site.

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Garg said, “Two employees were present at the clinic when the attack took place. They informed me over the phone that a blast had occurred and that they had extinguished the fire. After reaching the clinic and watching the CCTV footage, I found that two persons had lit a petrol bomb and hurled it at the premises. Senior police officers visited the spot, and I hope swift action will be taken.”

Local residents described the incident as sensitive given the clinic’s proximity to the RSS office.

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Deputy Inspector General Harjeet Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Jyoti Yadav, and SPs Narinder Singh and Jasmeet Singh visited the spot.

SP (City) Narinder Singh said, “We received information that two unidentified youths had thrown a petrol bomb at the clinic in Vishal Nagar. We inspected the spot, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Various teams are working on the case. We have some leads, but it would not be appropriate to disclose them at this stage.”

SSP Jyoti Yadav said, “The CIA team and forensic experts have collected samples from the site. Petrol is easily available, and it appears that some miscreants carried out the attack. The investigation is under way.”

The chief minister is scheduled to hold three programmes in Bathinda district on Tuesday. He had reached here on Monday night.

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