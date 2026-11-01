PG medical fee dispute: Adesh University charges up to 2.8 times state-notified fee

Box: Battle over fee in court

n Clinical courses cost Rs 55.94 lakh at Adesh University

Advertisement

n Government-notified clinical course fee stands at Rs 20.55 lakh

Advertisement

n Basic sciences courses cost Rs 23.17 lakh against Rs 8.25 lakh

n High Court directs students to be informed about fee uncertainty

Advertisement

n BFUHS conducts NEET-PG-based counselling for medical colleges across the state

-------------------------------------------------------------

A significant disparity has emerged in postgraduate (PG) medical tuition fee in Punjab, with Adesh University, Bathinda, charging substantially higher fee than those notified by the state government for private medical colleges for the 2026-27 academic session.

The university has fixed the fee for three-year MD/MS clinical courses at Rs 55.94 lakh and for basic sciences courses at Rs 23.17 lakh. In comparison, the state government has notified fee of Rs 20.55 lakh for clinical courses and Rs 8.25 lakh for basic sciences programmes in private medical institutions.

As a result, Adesh University’s fee for clinical courses is around 2.7 times the government-notified amount, while the fee for basic sciences courses is nearly 2.8 times higher.

The issue is currently pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. In an interim order issued on October 16, the court directed the university to inform both counselling participants and admitted students that any fee deposited by them would remain subject to the final outcome of the case.

The university authorities said they had challenged the state’s fee structure in the High Court and maintained that the applicable fee would ultimately be determined by the court’s decision in the writ petition.

Admissions to MD/MS courses are underway on the basis of merit and NEET-PG ranks. Counselling for postgraduate medical seats across Punjab, including those at Adesh University, is being conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS). The final judicial ruling will determine the resolution of the fee dispute.