Pharmacist found dead in canal near Faridkot, doctor booked

The body of a 26-year-old pharmacist, who had been missing for two days, was recovered from a canal on Ferozepur Road here.

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As it triggered suspicion of foul play among his family members who have alleged that he was murdered and his body thrown into the waterway, the police booked a doctor in this case on Thursday evening.

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The deceased, identified as Gulshan, a resident of Jang (Guruharsahai) village, was employed at Amrit Pharmacy in Faridkot and was staying in a paying guest accommodation in Narayan Nagar here.

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His body was recovered from a canal near a bridge close to Pipli village on Faridkot-Ferozepur Road. Police reached the spot on receiving information, took possession of the body and initiated an investigation.

The family members of the deceased, who gathered at the spot, levelled serious allegations against a doctor, who was a close friend of Gulshan. Based on the family’s statements, the police have registered a case against the doctor.

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According to a complaint of the aggrieved family, on June 22, Gulshan’s friend, Dr Ayush — who is reportedly associated with the Civil Hospital in Barnala — had come to Faridkot. The family alleges that on June 23, Dr Ayush took Gulshan along with him in his car, after which Gulshan went missing.

​The family further revealed that when they tried to contact Gulshan, his mobile phone was unreachable. Later, one of his friends informed them that Gulshan had drowned in the canal. The family has alleged that Gulshan did not drown accidentally but was murdered and subsequently thrown into the canal to cover up the crime.

​Sharing details about the incident, Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police Gurbans Singh Bains said that Gulshan worked as a pharmacist and was well-acquainted with Dr Ayush. The doctor had completed his MBBS and MD from Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot and had returned to the city two days ago to collect some official documents.

​The two friends had gone out together on the pretext of having food. However, reports later emerged regarding Gulshan’s death by drowning in the canal. SSP Bains said there is a crucial lapse that Dr Ayush failed to inform the police or authorities about the incident immediately. Acting on suspicion and the formal complaints lodged by Gulshan’s family, the police have registered a case against Dr Ayush. While no arrest has been made so far, the police stated that the matter is being investigated thoroughly and appropriate legal action will follow as more facts emerge.