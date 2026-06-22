Ahead of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s visit to Panjgrain Kalan village in Faridkot district for his 'Lok Milni' programme, police have reportedly detained an activist at his residence in Muktsar district.

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Raman Kumar, a resident of Karamgarh village near Malout town, who serves as the state convener of the Berozgar Sanjha Morcha Punjab, claimed that police personnel arrived at his home on Monday morning and detained him.

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The distance between Panjgrain Kalan and Karamgarh is nearly 80 km.

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Notably, the Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a similar event at Mandi Kalan village in Bathinda district on Tuesday, followed by another programme at Dharampura village in Mansa district on Wednesday.

No official statement regarding the reported detention had been issued by the police at the time of filing this report.