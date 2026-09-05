DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Police resort to mild lathicharge after protesters break barricades near CM’s Bathinda event

Police resort to mild lathicharge after protesters break barricades near CM’s Bathinda event

Protesters were demanding a hike in basic pay, dearness allowance and other allowances

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 07:52 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Protesters break through barricades while marching towards the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s programme in Bathinda on Saturday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma
Advertisement

A large number of activists of the Democratic Teachers’ Front, the 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians Front Punjab and the Employees and Pensioners Joint Front on Saturday took out a protest march and reached near Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s programme at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium here.

The protesters broke through barricades at two places while trying to move towards the venue. Police resorted to a mild lathicharge near Hanuman Chowk to stop them.

Advertisement

The protesters were demanding a hike in basic pay, dearness allowance (DA) and other allowances.

Advertisement

A large police contingent was deployed at the spot. The police also blocked the road by stationing a bus there.

The protest led to a massive traffic jam in the city, as the road is a major route to Mansa and Faridkot.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts