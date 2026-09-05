Police resort to mild lathicharge after protesters break barricades near CM’s Bathinda event

A large number of activists of the Democratic Teachers’ Front, the 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians Front Punjab and the Employees and Pensioners Joint Front on Saturday took out a protest march and reached near Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s programme at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium here.

The protesters broke through barricades at two places while trying to move towards the venue. Police resorted to a mild lathicharge near Hanuman Chowk to stop them.

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The protesters were demanding a hike in basic pay, dearness allowance (DA) and other allowances.

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A large police contingent was deployed at the spot. The police also blocked the road by stationing a bus there.

The protest led to a massive traffic jam in the city, as the road is a major route to Mansa and Faridkot.