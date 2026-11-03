Police start razing drug dens in Moga

Expanding their anti-drug campaign beyond routine arrests and seizures, the Moga police have started mapping abandoned hotspots and demolishing buildings allegedly used by drug addicts.

In such a move, the police demolished a dilapidated, abandoned building in Daulewala village that served as a hotspot for drug consumption. The exercise was conducted under the supervision of the SSP Moga with the consent and cooperation of the building owner.

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Supervising police officer Kamaljeet Singh said destroying the structure eliminated a major drug den and helped restore a safer atmosphere in the village.

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Following the demolition, the Moga police initiated a district-wide drive to map similar secluded, uninhabited locations such as abandoned farm sheds, vacant plots, ruined buildings and village outskirts. The police noted that these isolated sites were preferred by drug users, particularly intravenous users seeking privacy. Over time, these spots often doubled as meeting points for local drug peddling.

Apart from fostering local crime and safety concerns for nearby residents, these remote dens posed severe health risks.

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A senior doctor at Moga Civil Hospital highlighted that injecting drugs in unhygienic environments with shared needles drastically increased the spread of HIV and hepatitis. Further, drug overdoses in such lonely places frequently go unnoticed for hours, leading to fatalities.

To tackle the issue sustainably, the police have appealed to property owners to secure or clear unused structures and report any misuse. Panchayats and local residents have also been urged to stay vigilant and notify authorities about suspicious activities.

The targeted action in Daulewala is particularly significant given the village's long-standing struggle with narcotics. Despite covering just 581 hectares with a population of around 3,300 across 550 households, Daulewala has gained notoriety over the last three decades. During this period, more than 470 residents, including 72 women, have been arrested for drug and liquor smuggling.