Political survey calls on the rise as Punjab elections draw closer

As the state elections, due in February next year, draw closer, residents have already started receiving automated political survey calls on their phones.

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Many people have reported receiving automated phone calls seeking their voting preferences if elections were held today. The computerised calls typically ask people to press a number corresponding to a political party, like one for the Congress, two for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), three for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), four for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and five for any other party.

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While such surveys are a common feature ahead of elections, some residents say the increasing frequency of these calls has become a headache for them.

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“I get at least two to three such phone calls every day. The elections are due in February, but the frequency of these calls has already started irritating people like me. Even if the elections are held in November, as some politicians are claiming, there is still plenty of time left,” said Esha Challana, a housewife.

Similar views were expressed by Gaurav Garg, a young resident, and Gurjant Singh, an elderly farmer. “The political parties have started preparing for the elections, and with every passing day, the number of survey calls seems to be increasing,” they said.

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Political observers say such surveys are often conducted by parties and agencies to gauge public sentiment, identify key issues, and assess the popularity of candidates and political parties ahead of elections.