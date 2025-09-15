DT
PT
Potholes, wild growth on Kotkapura-Jalalabad bypass road in Muktsar put commuters at risk

Potholes, wild growth on Kotkapura-Jalalabad bypass road in Muktsar put commuters at risk

 The deteriorating condition of the bypass has also slowed traffic, leading to frequent jams during peak hours
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 11:08 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
Vehicles slow down due to poor condition of Kotkapura-Jalalabad bypass road in Muktsar. Tribune Photo: Archit Watts
The Kotkapura-Jalalabad bypass road in Muktsar has turned into a nightmare for commuters, with large potholes and unchecked wild growth posing serious risks to commuters.

Residents allege that despite repeated complaints, no proper repair work has been carried out for months.

Heavy rains during the monsoon season have further worsened the condition of the road, causing deep potholes that often go unnoticed until vehicles hit them. Two-wheeler riders, in particular, bear the brunt, as sudden jerks and skids have become common.

 The deteriorating condition of the bypass has also slowed traffic, leading to frequent jams during peak hours.

 Adding to the woes, wild growth along the road obstructs visibility for motorists. Commuters fear this could result in accidents, especially at night. Farmers travelling with tractor-trailers and truck drivers transporting goods also complain of repeated breakdowns and damage to vehicles.

 “It is a risky affair to travel on this road at night. The administration should act quickly,” said Harinder Singh Bhatia, a local resident.

 With the festival season and crop harvesting approaching, traffic volume is expected to rise. Residents insist that urgent repairs and clearance of wild growth are the need of the hour.

