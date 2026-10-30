Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Pargat Singh on Friday joined the ongoing protest in Mansa demanding justice for slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, and met the family of Daljit Singh, who died under mysterious circumstances amid allegations of drug overdose.

The PPCC Chief said a government that failed to protect the lives of its youth had no moral right to remain in power.

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He demanded resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, and sought his accountability for the government’s failure to curb drug trafficking.

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Pargat Singh further alleged that the AAP-led state government was providing protection to those destroying Punjab’s youth through drugs, while making hollow claims about eliminating the menace.

The PPCC Chief added people were being forced to come to the streets for seeking justice for Jhota, who raised his voice against drug trafficking.

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Pargat Singh demanded justice for the activist and security for those fighting against drugs.

Later, the PPCC Chief visited Daljit Singh’s residence at Bhamme Kalan village and met his mother and wife to express condolences.

Questioning the state government, Pargat Singh questioned who would take responsibility for the families being devastated by Punjab’s drug menace.

He said the Congress would stand by the affected families and continue its struggle to secure justice for Daljit Singh and Jhota.