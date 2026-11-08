Probe lapses help accused get bail in drug cases

Police lapses in investigating two heroin smuggling cases have come under judicial scrutiny, weakening the prosecution’s case against the accused.

In one case, a court in Faridkot on Friday granted “default” bail to an accused in a 2.11-kg heroin seizure case after the police failed to complete the investigation and file a complete chargesheet within the stipulated 180-day period. In a separate case involving 4.029-kg heroin in Kotkapura, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of being a supplier. The court strongly criticised the police for naming a person merely on a co-accused’s disclosure statement and without substantial supporting evidence.

In the first case, the Special Judge, Faridkot, granted statutory bail under Section 187(3) of the BNSS to Vishal, alias Ghoga, a resident of Ferozepur City. Vishal was arrested on May 1, along with co-accused Raman, by the Sadar Kotkapura police. They were found in possession of 2.11 kg of heroin and Rs 50,000 in drug money.

Since the contraband fell under the commercial category, the prosecution was legally required to complete the investigation and present the challan within 180 days. Although a partial challan was submitted on October 23, it was returned by the court because the Forensic Science Laboratory report was incomplete. When the total elapsed time crossed 183 days without a valid, complete chargesheet, the court granted bail to the accused.

Advertisement

In the other case, the High Court granted interim protection from arrest to Ramandeep Singh, who had claimed that the police had implicated him in the two-month-old case on the basis of the statement of a person arrested with drugs.

On September 5, the police had apprehended Sandeep Singh, alias Seepa, Manvir Singh, alias Honey, Pravesh and Vasu Birla, after 4.029 kg of heroin was allegedly recovered from their vehicle. During interrogation, Sandeep named Ramandeep as the source.

While granting anticipatory bail, the High Court observed that no recovery had been made directly from Ramandeep and there were no call detail records (CDRs) establishing communication between him and the co-accused. A mere disclosure statement made by a co-accused is inadmissible and insufficient to deny anticipatory bail, observed the High Court.