Probe security removal allegations against AAP leader: Moosewala’s father

Two days after former AAP MLA from Sanaur, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, accused an AAP leader of being responsible for publicising the withdrawal of security provided to Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala, shortly before his murder, the singer’s father Balkaur Singh today sought an impartial investigation into the allegations.

In a post on his Instagram account, Balkaur Singh said the serious questions and allegations being raised publicly by the ruling party’s MLA over his son’s murder were a matter of concern and required answers from the government and the investigating agencies.

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“If such allegations are emerging from within the party itself, the government and the investigating agencies concerned should bring out the truth,” he wrote.

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He said Moosewala’s murder should not be reduced to political rhetoric and demanded an impartial investigation into every aspect of the case, with legal action against anyone found guilty.

Pathanmajra had levelled the allegations while addressing a press conference in Chandigarh. Naming an AAP leader, he alleged that he had publicised the withdrawal of Moosewala’s security, giving the assailants an opportunity to carry out the attack. Pathanmajra joined the BJP on Monday. His resignation as an MLA was also accepted the same day.

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Moosewala was shot dead in Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022.