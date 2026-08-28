Proclaimed offender nabbed with 600 gm heroin in Faridkot

Police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug smuggler and recovered 600 grams of heroin, drug money, two mobile phones and a bag from his possession.

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The suspect has been identified as Pushpinderpreet Singh, alias Sikander, a resident of Badhni Kalan in Moga district.

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According to SSP Faridkot Gurbans Singh Bains, a patrolling team intercepted the accused after noticing his suspicious movements while he was carrying a bag. Upon searching him, the officers seized the contraband, cash and mobile phones, police said.

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Police officials said Pushpinderpreet was a habitual offender with six previous cases registered against him in Moga and Ludhiana Rural districts under the NDPS Act, Arms Act and other serious charges.

He had also been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in three separate cases in Moga and Ludhiana districts, they said.