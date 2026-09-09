Properties worth Rs 12.35 crore of Mansa Akali leader’s family sealed in drug case

The Mansa police have put up a notice outside the house of an SAD leader and former Truck Union president Malkit Singh, saying properties worth over Rs 12.35 crore have been sealed in connection with a drug trafficking case.

DSP Harjinder Gill said the action was taken as part of the state government’s ongoing campaign against drug trafficking.

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The DSP said 500 gm of heroin was recovered from Malkit Singh's son Kulwinderjit Singh, following which a case was registered at Mansa City-1 police station.

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He added that three cases were registered against Kulwinderjit, while 17 cases were registered against Malkit. One case was also registered against Malkit's another son Maninderjit Singh, he said.

Malkit’s wife, Sarabjit Kaur, however said the cases were politically motivated and her husband had been acquitted in the cases. She said the family would move the court against the police action.