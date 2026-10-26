Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal visited the residence of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota on Sunday night and met his family. He assured them of his full support and called for stricter laws to tackle the drug menace and the seizure of the entire property of drug traffickers.

Meanwhile, some shopkeepers in Mansa have decided to meet the action committee on Monday to seek the reopening of a road leading to the market, saying the prolonged protest has affected business.

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At a meeting held at Lakshmi Narayan Temple on Sunday, traders said the protest near the Deputy Commissioner’s residence had disrupted traffic and hit sales during the festive season. They said many shopkeepers were reluctant to stock festive goods amid uncertainty over sales.

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The traders also sought the closure of loudspeakers near the hospital, citing inconvenience to patients.

The protest, which entered its 14th day on Monday, is being held to demand justice for Jhota, who was shot dead at a chemist shop in Mansa on October 13. The killing triggered widespread protests, with the action committee pressing for accountability and a crackdown on the drug trade. The deadlock over the cremation of Jhota’s body continues, with the family demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister and the DGP.

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The body is still lying at the mortuary of local Civil Hospital.

A state government panel has already given assurances on most of the family’s other demands. However, the action committee and the bereaved family remain firm on their demand for the resignation of the Chief Minister and the DGP.

Four persons, including the main accused, have been arrested as of now, who are currently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).