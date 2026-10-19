Protests against Amit Shah’s visit will be an insult to me: Slain activist Jhota’s father

Bhim Singh, an ex-serviceman and the father of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, stated on Monday that he would consider any protest during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit on Tuesday as a personal insult, asserting that he had faith that Shah would ensure justice for his family.

“I have served the country at the borders. I am an ex-serviceman and a pensioner. I will also welcome Defence Minister Rajnath Singh if he comes. If anyone protests against Amit Shah’s visit, I will take it as an insult to me and to Jhota's body," the 72-year-old father said. He added that while leaders from the AAP are barred unless they resign from their posts, everyone else, including Punjab BJP president Kewal Dhillon, is welcome.

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Demands for CBI probe

Reiterating his demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, Bhim claimed that only a central agency could ensure speedy justice. “Otherwise, the police will destroy the evidence,” he alleged.

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Bhim added, “I don’t have a sofa at my house. I have some broken chairs, so I meet everyone at the protest site.”

Rift with the action committee

The statement highlights an ongoing rift with the action committee formed following Jhota's killing.

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Bhim said he had discussed the matter with his family and relatives and decided that his daughter-in-law Manpreet Kaur, widow of Parvinder Singh, would attend the action committee meetings from now on. “I could not attend the last two meetings of the Action Committee, and don’t know what happened there,” said Bhim.

On Sunday night, the committee announced a boycott of Shah’s visit, accusing the BJP of exploiting public anger over Jhota’s killing. “We will also request Jhota’s family not to meet Shah,” said the committee members.

However, by Monday morning, a committee member told The Tribune that it was reviewing its decision regarding whether to allow the bereaved family to meet Shah during his Mansa visit.

Court hearing pending

Meanwhile, a court hearing concerning an old case against Jhota and some others is scheduled for Monday. Bhim said some cases were also pending against him and appealed to the court for a speedy justice. “I appeal to the court to deliver justice on a fast-track basis,” he said.