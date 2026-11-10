Punbus told to pay Rs 75.99L for Moga man’s death in mishap

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 75.99 lakh compensation to the family of Veer Saini, a 39-year-old transport in-charge with a private firm, who was killed when a Punbus bus hit his scooter in Moga on May 12, 2024. The tribunal also granted interest at 6 per cent per annum from the date the claim was filed.

In its award, the tribunal held that Saini died because of rash and negligent driving by the bus driver, Amandeep Singh. According to the claim, Saini was riding an Activa with his five-year-old daughter on the pillion when the bus coming from the wrong side hit the scooter. His head was crushed under the rear wheels, while the girl escaped with minor injuries. An FIR was registered at the Moga City police station under Sections 279, 304-A, 337 and 427 of the IPC.

Saini was a resident of Raj Guru Nagar, Gobindgarh Basti, Moga.

In their claim petition seeking compensation, the family filed a case against the MD, Punjab State Bus Stand Management Company, through Depot Manager, PUNBUS, Chandigarh, and bus driver Amandeep Singh, a resident of Joneke village in Tarn Taran.

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The Punbus management and the driver had denied involvement of the bus in any accident. The tribunal rejected the plea, noting that the FIR was registered the same day and that no evidence showed the driver was off duty. It observed that the driver did not step into the witness box to deny negligence, warranting an adverse inference against him. The plea of contributory negligence by the deceased was also rejected.

Family sought Rs 1 cr compensation

The family had demanded Rs 1 crore compensation and maintained that Saini earned Rs 60,000 a month. Veer Saini was working as a transport in-charge at Malbros International Pvt Ltd in Zira, a company owned by the family of former Faridkot MLA and liquor baron, Deep Malhotra.

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The tribunal found no proof of Saini’s salary and relied on his 2023-24 Income Tax Returns (ITRs) showing Rs 4.9 lakh annual income. After deducting tax, it assessed his monthly income at Rs 39,000. The tribunal discarded the 2024-25 ITRs because it was filed in March 2025 and purportedly verified by Saini, who had died months earlier.

Adding 40 per cent for future prospects and deducting one-fourth for personal expenses, the tribunal applied a multiplier of 15 to arrive at Rs 73.71 lakh for loss of dependency. It added Rs 1.92 lakh for loss of consortium to four claimants, and Rs 18,000 each for loss of estate and funeral expenses. Counsel’s fee of Rs 5,000 was also awarded.

The tribunal held the Punbus management and the driver jointly and severally liable. Saini’s wife Rama and his two minor children will get 30 per cent each, and his mother Manjit Saini 10 per cent. The children’s respective share will be kept in fixed deposits in a nationalised bank until they turn 18 or for three years, whichever is later, with no loans allowed against them.