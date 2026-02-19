Punjab AAP MLAs vary over transport officials in Ferozepur

AAP MLA from Gidderbaha Hardeep Singh ‘Dimpy’ Dhillon, who himself runs a leading transport company, has submitted a complaint to the State Transport Commissioner (STC) alleging harassment of transporters by the Regional Transport Office, Ferozepur.

Advertisement

In his complaint, Dimpy alleged that he has been receiving repeated grievances from transporters who were allegedly being “unnecessarily" troubled by the RTA authorities. Dimpy alleged that minor objections were frequently being raised in the documents, resulting in files being returned and applicants forced into repeated visits.

Advertisement

MLA also claimed that the concerns appeared genuine, adding that when his own company’s manager also informed him that the renewal of certain permits of his transport company registered at Gidderbaha had allegedly been delayed without any convincing reason.

Advertisement

Referring to a specific instance, Dhillon alleged that when a transporter requested correction of a Ferozepur–Moga timetable citing insufficient running time, the response from the RTA office was allegedly dismissive, with instructions reportedly recorded on file advising surrender of the bus permit, if operations were not feasible.

Calling it his duty as a public representative to highlight such public grievance, Dhillon asked the STC to take immediate stern action. He also stated that the matter will be raised during the upcoming assembly session if corrective steps were not initiated.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Local AAP MLA from Ferozepur Urban Ranbir Singh Bhullar said that while legislators are expected to forward public grievances and take up such public matters, he came out in defence of the concerned officials, saying that the RTA Secretary Amandeep Singh was an honest officer.

Bhullar said that the officer may have limited experience, but his integrity should not be questioned.

When contacted, RTA said that around 10- 15 days ago, some staff members of the company owned by the Gidderbaha MLA had visited his office for renewal of permits, but certain deficiencies were found in the documents. "Their several permits had already been renewed, while in few cases, the representatives themselves acknowledged that the paperwork was not complete regarding which he assured them that once the remaining documents were submitted, the pending work would also be processed", said RTA.

“Everyone has the right to raise a complaint in a democracy. All work in the office is being carried out strictly as per rules,” he said, adding that he had no information regarding any complaint allegedly filed by the said MLA against his office.