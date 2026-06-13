Punjab AGTF arrests 2 gang operatives with illegal weapons in Bathinda

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested two alleged members of a criminal network and recovered two country-made .32 bore pistols along with five live cartridges from their possession on the ring road in Bathinda.

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Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were linked to a criminal network operated by a jailed gangster active in the Ferozepur region.

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Both suspects have a criminal history and are allegedly involved in several cases, including attempt to murder and offences under the Arms Act, the DGP said in a post on X.

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The arrested accused were identified as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Aklia Kalan village in Bathinda district, and Abhiman Singh of Khunde Halal village in Muktsar district.

A case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station in Bathinda.

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Police said efforts were underway to establish the backward and forward linkages of the criminal network and identify other associates connected to the operation.