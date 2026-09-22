Punjab Anganwadi union opposes move to outsource ration supply to private firms

The All Punjab Anganwadi Employees' Union has launched a campaign by sending memorandums via email to the Director of Social Security, Women and Child Development, Punjab, strongly opposing the state government’s proposal to hand over the ration supply of Anganwadi centres to private firms.

Following a call given by union state president Hargobind Kaur, Muktsar block president Chhinderpal Kaur submitted a representation demanding that fresh, hot-cooked meals be prepared directly at Anganwadi centres rather than outsourcing the supply to private contractors.

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She claimed that the state president and two block presidents in Mansa had also sent similar emails to the Director.

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The opposition comes days after Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said in a video that the government was restructuring the supply model to set up district-level processing plants through local tenders to improve quality monitoring, create jobs and ensure timely delivery.

The union leaders alleged that private firms engage in large-scale irregularities and frequently supply substandard food items to the centres without taking any accountability.