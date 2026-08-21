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Home / Bathinda / Punjab bandh: Malwa almost comes to standstill

Punjab bandh: Malwa almost comes to standstill

Markets, shops, several schools and public transport remain shut in various districts, with Muktsar, Bathinda, Barnala and Mansa witnessing almost complete bandh

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 01:27 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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A deserted view of the bus stand in Bathinda on Friday.
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The Punjab bandh call given by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha in support of the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ received widespread support across the Malwa region on Friday.

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Markets, shops, several schools and public transport remained shut in various districts, with Muktsar, Bathinda, Barnala and Mansa witnessing an almost complete bandh. The shutdown was observed from 7 am to 2 pm, while a heavy police presence was maintained across the region.

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Protesters blocked roads at several places during the bandh. In Bathinda, SP-rank officers were deployed at each protest site to monitor the situation and maintain law and order.

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Several schools remained closed, while banks and government institutions continued to function, though attendance was thin. Rain at some places also added to the disruption.

Abohar shopkeeper Pardeep Chawla said the shutdown had severely affected his business.

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Vikram, an employee who had to travel to Muktsar, said he was unable to find a bus due to the disruption in public transport.

Meanwhile, protesters offered prayers at some of the protest sites during the bandh.

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