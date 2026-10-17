Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon visits Mansa protest site, calls Parvinder Jhota a martyr

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Saturday visited the protest site and demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, saying he had made a “great sacrifice” and become a martyr by raising his voice against the drug menace.

Dhillon said he was the first to demand a CBI inquiry into the matter and had written to the Union Home Minister seeking intervention.

Advertisement

After meeting Jhota’s father Bhim Singh at the protest site, Dhillon praised his courage, saying the family continued to fight for Punjab’s youth despite the loss of their son. “His son is lying in the mortuary, yet he continues to raise his voice for Punjab and its youth,” Dhillon said.

Advertisement

Dhillon said the Union Home Minister had sought information from the state’s Chief Secretary on the issue, but the state government had no satisfactory information on the law and order situation.

Targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Dhillon alleged, “Punjab is burning, and the Chief Minister is roaming in France with his family.”