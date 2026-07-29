Punjab BJP president pitches for 'double-engine' government in state

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Wednesday urged people to bring a “double-engine government” to the state in the 2027 Assembly elections, claiming that only the BJP could ensure Punjab’s development. He also launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging that it had failed to fulfil its promises on drug eradication, law and order, and employment.

Advertisement

Addressing a public gathering at Talwandi Sabo here, Dhillon accused the state government of misleading people through “false propaganda” while taking credit for Centre-funded projects.

Advertisement

“The Centre has released funds for several development projects, but the state government is putting up boards carrying Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s photos. They are misleading the people,” he alleged.

Advertisement

He further targeted the AAP government, alleging that it had made Punjab infamous for drugs, gangsterism and illegal mining. “The government has failed on every front. Farmers, labourers and the youth are suffering,” he said.

Dhillon asked women in the gathering whether they had received the promised amount under the ‘Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana’, claimed that the BJP was already implementing similar schemes in several states and promised that such benefits would be provided in Punjab if the party came to power.

Advertisement

He also criticised AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a ‘dramebaaz’.

On the issue of the state’s mounting debt, Dhillon said there was no alternative to repaying loans and criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s earlier remarks on debt repayment.

Expressing concern over the law and order situation, he said that the AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal has also spoken regarding the state’s deteriorating law and order. He also accused the AAP government of remaining silent on alleged examination paper leaks in Punjab while staging protests in Delhi over similar issues.

Dhillon further claimed that work on a railway project linking Talwandi Sabo with other areas would begin soon.

Appealing to the public to support the BJP in the next Assembly elections, he said people had already seen the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the AAP in power and should now give the BJP an opportunity.

Meanwhile, Gurpreet Singh Maluka, BJP’s Bathinda (Rural) district president, said Dhillon attended the programme despite suffering from a high fever of 104 degrees and a severe throat infection.