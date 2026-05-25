icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Punjab Congress chief Warring gets show-cause notice for poll code ‘violation’ in Gidderbaha

Punjab Congress chief Warring gets show-cause notice for poll code ‘violation’ in Gidderbaha

The notice directs Raja Warring to submit a written explanation on Monday

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 08:20 AM May 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. File photo
Advertisement

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate-cum-Returning Officer for the Municipal Council elections Gidderbaha has issued a show-cause notice to Ludhiana MP and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Advertisement

In a notice, a copy of which is in possession of The Tribune, the Returning Officer stated that a complaint in the form of a video recording was received by the office, showing Raja Warring participating in an election rally in support of Congress candidates from Wards 16 and 17 in Gidderbaha after the permitted campaigning deadline of 5 pm.

Advertisement

The notice directs Raja Warring to submit a written explanation before 9 am on Monday. It further warns that failure to respond would lead to the matter being referred to the State Election Commission for appropriate action.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts