Punjab Congress chief Warring gets show-cause notice for poll code ‘violation’ in Gidderbaha

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate-cum-Returning Officer for the Municipal Council elections Gidderbaha has issued a show-cause notice to Ludhiana MP and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

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In a notice, a copy of which is in possession of The Tribune, the Returning Officer stated that a complaint in the form of a video recording was received by the office, showing Raja Warring participating in an election rally in support of Congress candidates from Wards 16 and 17 in Gidderbaha after the permitted campaigning deadline of 5 pm.

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The notice directs Raja Warring to submit a written explanation before 9 am on Monday. It further warns that failure to respond would lead to the matter being referred to the State Election Commission for appropriate action.