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Home / Bathinda / Punjab Counter Intelligence Inspector held with over 3 kg heroin, weapons in Ferozepur

Punjab Counter Intelligence Inspector held with over 3 kg heroin, weapons in Ferozepur

Inspector Baldev Singh held on Ferozepur-Moga road; police recover magazines, ammunition, six mobile phones

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 03:28 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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A Punjab Police inspector, posted in the Counter Intelligence wing in Faridkot, was arrested with over 3 kg of heroin and weapons in Ferozepur, police said on Saturday.

Inspector Baldev Singh (56), a resident of Pattli village in Talwandi Bhai, was nabbed on the Ferozepur-Moga road after his vehicle was stopped by a team of police at a checkpoint on Friday night, officials said.

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Police set up the checkpoint while acting on a tip off that Singh was allegedly involved in drug smuggling.

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Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said police recovered 3.350 kg heroin, six pistols with magazines, four additional magazines, seven live rounds and six mobile phones from his possession.

A case has been registered against the inspector under Section 21 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at the Ghall Khurd police station on Saturday.

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The SSP said the police were investigating the involvement of other persons, both from within the department and outside.

“The accused will be produced in the court for police remand,” the SSP added.

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