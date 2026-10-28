Punjab denies permission for Jakhar Trust’s anti-drug marathon in Abohar, cites law and order situation

The Punjab government has denied permission for the seventh annual anti-drug marathon organised by the Jakhar Trust in Abohar, citing the prevailing law and order situation.

The trust, run by the family of BJP leader Sunil Jakhar, has been organising the event for the past seven years under the slogan “Nashon se door, khelon ki ore” (Away from drugs, towards sports).

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The marathon was scheduled for Sunday, November 1, from 4 am to noon, along a fixed route starting from a stadium in Abohar.

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In a letter dated October 27, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Abohar, informed the trust that a no-objection certificate (NOC) could not be issued for the event. Citing a report from the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Abohar, dated October 24, the SDM said it was “not possible” to grant permission for the marathon at this time given the law and order situation in the city.

The trust has been asked to choose another date for the event. A copy of the letter was also sent to the Deputy Commissioner, Fazilka.

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Reacting to the decision, Jakhar said: “The government is otherwise saying that law and order is fine, and at the same time it is organising the Asian hockey championship. If the situation is fine for that, why is it not fine for a marathon by our trust?”