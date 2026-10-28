DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Punjab denies permission for Jakhar Trust’s anti-drug marathon in Abohar, cites law and order situation

Punjab denies permission for Jakhar Trust’s anti-drug marathon in Abohar, cites law and order situation

Citing a report from the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Abohar, dated October 24, the SDM said it was “not possible” to grant permission for the marathon at this time

article_Author
Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:11 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The marathon was scheduled for Sunday, November 1, from 4 am to noon, along a fixed route starting from a stadium in Abohar. Video grab/Instagram/@sandeepjakharpb
Advertisement

The Punjab government has denied permission for the seventh annual anti-drug marathon organised by the Jakhar Trust in Abohar, citing the prevailing law and order situation.

The trust, run by the family of BJP leader Sunil Jakhar, has been organising the event for the past seven years under the slogan “Nashon se door, khelon ki ore” (Away from drugs, towards sports).

Advertisement

The marathon was scheduled for Sunday, November 1, from 4 am to noon, along a fixed route starting from a stadium in Abohar.

Advertisement

In a letter dated October 27, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Abohar, informed the trust that a no-objection certificate (NOC) could not be issued for the event. Citing a report from the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Abohar, dated October 24, the SDM said it was “not possible” to grant permission for the marathon at this time given the law and order situation in the city.

The trust has been asked to choose another date for the event. A copy of the letter was also sent to the Deputy Commissioner, Fazilka.

Advertisement

Reacting to the decision, Jakhar said: “The government is otherwise saying that law and order is fine, and at the same time it is organising the Asian hockey championship. If the situation is fine for that, why is it not fine for a marathon by our trust?”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts