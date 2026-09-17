Punjab drug abuse: Syringe in arm, another life lost in Bathinda village

Amid a renewed debate over the spread of drugs in the state, a youth was found dead with a syringe stuck in his arm at a secluded spot at Jai Singhwala village here on Wednesday.

The death comes amid videos surfacing purportedly showing the availability of drugs in Bathinda and a debate over the drug menace in the state following the death of Dalit labourer Gulzar Singh, who allegedly consumed poison after being pressured to apologise for confronting Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the spread of 'chitta' in his village Toor Banzara in Sangrur district.

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The deceased was identified as Rimple, who is survived by his wife and a six-month-old son.

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Jaswant Singh, president, BR Ambedkar Welfare Club, Jai Singhwala village, said, "An announcement was also made from a gurdwara, following which residents gathered at the spot and identified the deceased."

Inspector Harbans Singh, SHO of Sangat police station, said the family cremated the body without informing the police.

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Some village residents said Rimple was a daily-wager whose grandfather was a former member of the village panchayat. They alleged that four persons were consuming drugs at the spot, but three of them fled.