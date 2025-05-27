Punjab government begins disbursing special grant to unanimously elected panchayats

Fulfilling its promise to provide an additional grant of Rs 5 lakh to the village panchayats elected unanimously, the state government has started disbursing the funds to eligible panchayats.

Advertisement

The initiative aims to promote consensus-based democratic processes at the grassroots level and support local development.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Gidderbaha, Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, on Tuesday shared a photograph and an official letter issued in this regard by the Block Development and Panchayats Office, Gidderbaha, on his Facebook page. The letter confirms the sanctioning of the Rs 5 lakh grant to the Samagh village panchayat, which successfully elected its governing body without any opposition in October last year.

Advertisement

Manjot Singh, Block Development and Panchayats Officer (BDPO), Gidderbaha, confirmed that the letter in this regard had been issued.

Notably, the funds are earmarked for carrying out development works in the village.

Advertisement

As per the official communication, the panchayat must seek prior approval from the concerned authorities before initiating any development activity. Furthermore, all projects must be completed within six months of commencement.

To ensure transparency, the panchayat is required to photograph the work at various stages and follow all applicable rules and guidelines.

Notably, a total of 27 village panchayats in the district have qualified for this special incentive.

In August 2023, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had announced a special grant of Rs 5 lakh to unanimously elected panchayats. In the past, such panchayats used to receive Rs 2 lakh as reward.

The initiative is seen as a move to foster unity in villages and reduce the often divisive nature of local elections.

Authorities hope that the increased grant will serve both as a reward and a motivation for other villages to adopt similar consensus-driven electoral practices in future panchayat elections.