Punjab Govt to compensate farmers for unseasonal rain damage: Agriculture Minister Khuddian

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Sunday assured farmers that the state government would compensate them for crop damage caused by unseasonal rain after conducting a special girdawari (crop damage assessment).

Khuddian gave the assurance while inspecting rain-hit fields at Mann, Bidowali, Channu, Roranwali, Fatuhi Khera and Deon Khera villages in the Lambi Assembly constituency.

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He said the government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was committed to extending all possible assistance to farmers and resolving their problems on a priority basis.

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Urging farmers not to panic, the minister said the government stood firmly with them during this difficult time. He said the girdawari would be conducted soon and eligible farmers would be compensated for their losses.

Khuddian directed officials to ensure that the crop damage assessment was conducted in a transparent manner and that no affected farmer was left out of the compensation process.

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He also assured farmers that in cases where crops had suffered 100 per cent damage, the full extent of the loss would be recorded in the girdawari.