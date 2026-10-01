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Home / Bathinda / Punjab Inspector Sunita Rani, who laughed off Vigilance arrest, dismissed from service

Punjab Inspector Sunita Rani, who laughed off Vigilance arrest, dismissed from service

The order called her response casual and flippant, given in the presence of Vigilance officials

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:41 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Inspector Sunita Rani. Photo: A video grab
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Inspector Sunita Rani, who brushed off her arrest in a bribery case with the words “All is well”, was dismissed from the Punjab Police today with immediate effect.

Faridkot Range IGP Nilambari Jagadale passed the order under rules that allow dismissal without a regular departmental inquiry.

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As per the order, Sunita Rani was posted as SHO of the Kot Ise Khan police station in Moga district. On September 26, the Vigilance Bureau, Ferozepur Range, registered FIR against her and PHG Guravtar Singh under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Both were arrested.

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She was produced in a Moga court on September 27. The dismissal order notes that while being taken back, she was asked by the media about the allegation that she had accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000. She smiled and answered in a light vein. “All is well, all is well, all is well,” she said. She also said, “Look, a new module of the jail has started,” and “It’s a part of life.” “Absolutely, one should always remain bold,” she added.

The order called her response casual and flippant, given in the presence of Vigilance officials. It said the conduct hurt discipline in the force, damaged public perception of the department and could influence other personnel.

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The order is based on a report by the Moga SSP, dated October 1, which recommended her dismissal. The report cited the DSP, Dharamkot, who had received oral complaints from the public about her demanding and accepting bribes while discharging official duty. She was called in, reprimanded and told that no further complaint should come against her. She was also advised to behave courteously with the public.

After the case was registered, the DSP learnt that she had allegedly extorted money from people linked to the sale of narcotics. The order says she called them to the police station on the pretext of registering cases under the NDPS Act, threatened them and demanded money. Those who did not pay were told that an FIR would be registered against them.

The IG said she had not followed the Government Employees Conduct Rules, 1966, which require absolute integrity and devotion to duty. He called her a “black sheep” of the department and said the police must follow a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

Dispensing with a formal inquiry, the IG said there was reasonable apprehension that witnesses could be threatened, coerced or induced. He said her continuance could affect public safety and security.

Copies of the order were sent to the DGP, the Special DGP (Law and Order), the IG (Intelligence) and the Moga SSP. A copy is to be served on her immediately.

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