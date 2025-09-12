DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Punjab minister Baljit Kaur 1st to hand out cash to flood-hit families in Malout

Punjab minister Baljit Kaur 1st to hand out cash to flood-hit families in Malout

Dr Baljit Kaur handed over cash to some affected persons in her Malout Assembly segment, assuring them of further help from the state government
article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Malout, Updated At : 02:29 PM Sep 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur gives cash to a needy woman whose house was damaged during the recent rains in Malout town in Muktsar district. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also joined the list of political leaders disbursing cash among families hit by recent rains and floods in the state.

Advertisement

Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur is the first elected public representative from the AAP to extend such financial assistance.

On Wednesday, Dr Baljit Kaur handed over cash to some affected persons in her Malout Assembly segment, assuring them of further help from the state government.

Advertisement

"The government stands with every victim in this hour of crisis. I have received reports that the roofs of several houses in Malout collapsed during the recent rains. This is only immediate help from my side so that they can make temporary arrangements until official assistance reaches," she said.

She also uploaded a video on social media in which some residents showed her the poor condition of their houses and sought support for roof repairs.

Advertisement

The minister immediately directed her personal assistant to hand over Rs 10,000 to each of them. "These people have formed the AAP government, and we stand firmly with them in this hour of crisis," she said.

So far, leaders of opposition parties, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Congress, have been disbursing cash among the affected people, drawing both criticism and appreciation from different quarters.   With the ruling party now stepping in, the practice of direct monetary aid to flood victims has gained further momentum in the state's relief efforts.

Meanwhile, damage assessment has begun in some districts as floodwaters continue to recede.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts