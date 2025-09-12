Punjab minister Baljit Kaur 1st to hand out cash to flood-hit families in Malout

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also joined the list of political leaders disbursing cash among families hit by recent rains and floods in the state.

Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur is the first elected public representative from the AAP to extend such financial assistance.

On Wednesday, Dr Baljit Kaur handed over cash to some affected persons in her Malout Assembly segment, assuring them of further help from the state government.

"The government stands with every victim in this hour of crisis. I have received reports that the roofs of several houses in Malout collapsed during the recent rains. This is only immediate help from my side so that they can make temporary arrangements until official assistance reaches," she said.

She also uploaded a video on social media in which some residents showed her the poor condition of their houses and sought support for roof repairs.

The minister immediately directed her personal assistant to hand over Rs 10,000 to each of them. "These people have formed the AAP government, and we stand firmly with them in this hour of crisis," she said.

So far, leaders of opposition parties, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Congress, have been disbursing cash among the affected people, drawing both criticism and appreciation from different quarters. With the ruling party now stepping in, the practice of direct monetary aid to flood victims has gained further momentum in the state's relief efforts.

Meanwhile, damage assessment has begun in some districts as floodwaters continue to recede.