Punjab power crisis: All 7 units of Bathinda, Mansa thermal plants now operational

Amid farmers’ protests over inadequate power supply and concerns over coal availability, all seven units of the two major thermal power plants in Bathinda and Mansa districts are now operational, expected to improve the power generation situation in the region.

Three of the four units of the Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant (GHTP) at Lehra Mohabbat village in Bathinda district had earlier remained non-operational following a strike by workers. Two of these units were revived a few days ago, while the last remaining non-operational unit was also made operational last week.

Advertisement

The plant is currently generating around 810 MW against its total installed capacity of 920 MW.

Advertisement

Harpreet Singh, secretary of the GHTP Contractor Workers’ Union (AITUC), said the workers had been demanding direct engagement through the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) instead of the existing system of employment through contractors.

He said their demand had recently been accepted and offer letters were being issued to the workers. “Some workers had also received a hike of around Rs 5,000 per month in remuneration, and all had returned to their works, which helped to revive all the units,” he added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), a thermal power plant located at Banawala village in Mansa district, is currently generating around 1,650 MW against its total capacity of 1,980 MW through all its three units. Earlier, its two plants were functioning, and now third plant is also made operational.

Kuldeep Singh, president of the workers’ union at TSPL, said that nearly 750 workers had been staging protests outside the plant for more than a month. They have been demanding a minimum 15 per cent hike in wages, as announced by the state government on May 1.

He further informed that the plant is currently running after some workers from other places were engaged to provide services at the facility.

Notably, for the past few days, farmers have been blocking roads and staging protests at power grids, demanding adequate power supply for their tubewells. They alleged that electricity supply for agricultural purposes was limited to around 3-4 hours, against the promised eight hours of free power supply.

The two plants have a combined installed capacity of 2,900 MW and are currently generating about 2,460 MW.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday visited Muktsar and Bathinda districts and criticised the state government over the ongoing power crisis. Sukhbir said, “In the past 10 years, the state governments could not install any thermal or solar power plant. The industry and farmers are facing losses due to the current situation. I appeal to people to bring the SAD back to power to make the state power surplus again.”

Sukhbir further said that the government might transfer the officers, but it did not have electricity. “I ask where is the coal mine of the state government now?” asked Sukhbir.

Sukhbir visited two villages in the Gidderbaha Assembly segment to distribute wheat among residents affected by heavy rains earlier this year. In Bathinda, he had come for the office assuming ceremony of party’s Zila Parishad chairman Swaran Singh Poohli.