Punjab schools bridge gap between classroom learning, real world

The School Education Department has rolled out an exposure visit programme for Class XI students of all Schools of Eminence and meritorious schools across Punjab to provide them with practical exposure to various institutions, professional fields and potential career paths.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world industrial, administrative and academic environments.

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The three-day exposure visit programme concluded on Wednesday. Students were selected on the basis of their interests and prior written consent from their parents. All visits were conducted locally within the respective districts.

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Schools were required to choose three distinct learning categories from a list of 10 sectors, with agriculture and science research available as additional options. The sectors included civil services and administration, judiciary and law, medical and health sciences, sports, defence services, engineering, banking and finance, industry and manufacturing, and fashion design.

The department issued detailed operational guidelines to District Education Officers (DEOs) and school principals to ensure the smooth conduct of the visits. Schools were directed to arrange safe buses with licensed drivers. At least one teacher was required to accompany every 25 to 30 students, while the deployment of a female teacher was mandatory for groups that included girls.

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Every student was required to carry a valid school identity card. The travelling teams were also equipped with first-aid kits and emergency contact lists.

A budget of Rs 125 per student was allocated, comprising Rs 100 for transportation and Rs 25 for refreshments, in accordance with state financial guidelines.

To ensure that academic activities remained uninterrupted, Class XII students were excluded from the visits. Their regular academic schedule, including live online classes conducted by Physics Wallah (PW), continued as planned. Alternative supervision arrangements were made in schools for classes whose teachers accompanied the Class XI students. On returning, students were encouraged to access missed sessions through their PW login portals.

Participating schools are required to submit detailed reports covering the itinerary, professionals they interacted with, key learnings and photographs, wherever permitted.

Each student must also submit a half-page reflection note highlighting their key surprises and takeaways, unanswered questions, required skill sets and proposed academic or career-related steps.

The DEOs have been instructed to compile the reports submitted by schools at the district level to monitor the implementation and ensure the successful execution of the initiative.