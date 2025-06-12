DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Bathinda / Punjab social media star Kamal Kaur Bhabhi found dead in car near Bathinda

Punjab social media star Kamal Kaur Bhabhi found dead in car near Bathinda

Police suspect murder; investigation underway
article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 11:48 AM Jun 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi was found dead in a car parked near Adesh University at Bhucho Kalan, along the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway, on Wednesday night.
Advertisement

Kanchan Kumari, a popular social media influencer widely known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, was found dead under mysterious circumstances late Wednesday night in a parked car near Adesh University at Bhucho Kalan, along the Bathinda–Chandigarh highway.

Advertisement

The influencer, a resident of Ludhiana, was believed to be in her mid-30s and had over 3.83 lakh followers on Instagram.

In October last year, she had reportedly received a threat from Canada-based designated terrorist Arsh Dalla, who had warned her to stop posting “inappropriate” videos.

Advertisement

According to preliminary police investigation, the case appears to be a murder.

The body was discovered after locals complained of a foul smell emanating from a parked car. Upon arriving at the scene and inspecting the vehicle, police recovered the woman's body from inside.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media, Bathinda SP (City) Narinder Singh said, “Prima facie, it appears someone abandoned the car here after committing the crime. The post-mortem report will provide clarity. The car appears to bear fake registration number plates, and we are seeking details from the transport authorities.”

Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area as part of the investigation.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts