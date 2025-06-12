Punjab social media star Kamal Kaur Bhabhi found dead in car near Bathinda

Kanchan Kumari, a popular social media influencer widely known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, was found dead under mysterious circumstances late Wednesday night in a parked car near Adesh University at Bhucho Kalan, along the Bathinda–Chandigarh highway.

Advertisement

The influencer, a resident of Ludhiana, was believed to be in her mid-30s and had over 3.83 lakh followers on Instagram.

In October last year, she had reportedly received a threat from Canada-based designated terrorist Arsh Dalla, who had warned her to stop posting “inappropriate” videos.

Advertisement

According to preliminary police investigation, the case appears to be a murder.

The body was discovered after locals complained of a foul smell emanating from a parked car. Upon arriving at the scene and inspecting the vehicle, police recovered the woman's body from inside.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media, Bathinda SP (City) Narinder Singh said, “Prima facie, it appears someone abandoned the car here after committing the crime. The post-mortem report will provide clarity. The car appears to bear fake registration number plates, and we are seeking details from the transport authorities.”

Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area as part of the investigation.