Punjab U-19 cricket team wins Vinoo Mankad Trophy after 13 years

Punjab’s Under-19 cricket team has created history by winning the prestigious BCCI Vinoo Mankad Trophy on October 27 after a gap of 13 years. Bathinda’s promising cricketers, Tanmay Dharni and Laksh Kansal, who were part of the team, were honoured by Mayor Padamjeet Singh Mehta, who presented them with shawls and mementoes.

Congratulating the players, the Mayor praised their hard work, dedication and talent, saying their achievement would inspire other youngsters.

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Punjab had finished runners-up last year but emerged champions this season through excellent teamwork and discipline.

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Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president Amarjit Mehta also congratulated the players, coaching staff and everyone associated with the historic victory.