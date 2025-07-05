DT
Home / Bathinda / Punjabi actress Tania’s father shot, critical after attack at Moga clinic

Punjabi actress Tania’s father shot, critical after attack at Moga clinic

Dr Kamboj had received extortion threats nearly two years ago
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot/Moga, Updated At : 12:24 PM Jul 05, 2025 IST
Moga Police remain clueless in the investigation into the shocking gun attack on Dr Aniljeet Kamboj, father of noted Punjabi actress Tania.  Dr Kamboj was critically injured after being shot inside his clinic in Kot Ise Khan town on Friday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, two unidentified assailants entered Harbans Nursing Home—barely 100 metres from the local police station—posing as patients.

Once inside, they opened fire on Dr Kamboj, hitting him with two bullets in the back. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Moga, where he remains on a ventilator in critical condition.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Dr Kamboj had received extortion threats nearly two years ago and was subsequently provided police security.

However, as no further threats emerged, the security detail was withdrawn.

Moga SSP Ajay Gandhi, who reached the spot soon after the incident, confirmed that the shooting occurred around 1 PM at the town’s main intersection.

“We have formed multiple teams to probe the case and are confident that the culprits will be arrested soon,” he stated.

As news of the attack spread, actress Tania issued an emotional appeal on Instagram, urging the media and public to respect her family’s privacy during this distressing time. Her statement read: "On behalf of Tania and her family, we want to share that this is an extremely critical and emotional time for her and her family. We kindly request the media to respect their privacy and give them the space they need to process this. We urge everyone to be sensitive and refrain from speculation or creating stories around the situation. Thank you for your understanding and support."

So far, the police have not made any arrests and the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

