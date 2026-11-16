Punjabi theatre competitions return to Ferozepur after 14 years

To promote Punjabi literature and culture, the Language Department organised zonal-level Punjabi play competitions (Natak Pratiyogita) at DCM International School in Ferozepur. Teams from various districts, including Ferozepur, Fazilka, Faridkot, Tarn Taran and Moga, participated in the event.

The border district hosted such competitions after a gap of 14 years.

The pla Mitti Da Bawa, staged by Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Abohar, secured the first position. Ghar Gumm Hai, presented by Government Senior Secondary School, Thatta Kishan Singh, Ferozepur, bagged the second position, while Apna Apna Hissa, staged by SS Public School, Kassoana (Zira), Ferozepur, secured the third position.

District Language Officer Jagdeep Pal Sandhu said Mitti Da Bawa sensitively portrayed the shared cultural bonds and human emotions of soldiers from two neighbouring countries deployed along their respective borders. Ghar Gumm Hai highlighted the subtle and often invisible exploitation of daughters within their own homes, while Apna Apna Hissa depicted tensions and divisions within families arising from economic interests.

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Deepak Kamboj, director of Mitti Da Bawa, was adjudged the best director, while Armandeep Kaur, a member of the team that staged ‘Minus Zero Zero Zero Zero Zero’, was declared the best actress. Encouragement awards were presented to Government Senior Secondary School, Faridkot, for its play ‘Minus Zero Zero Zero Zero Zero’, Gurshan Singh, an actor in Apna Apna Hissa, and Malvika, an actress in Sirjana.

The performances of Sirjana, staged by CBCC Senior Secondary Smart School, and Parat Aaun Tak, presented by DDB DAV Public School, Ferozepur Cantonment, were also appreciated.

The performances were evaluated by theatre personalities Dr Harpreet Singh, Amit Kumar and Rang Harjinder, who have been associated with Punjabi theatre and performing arts for several years.

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The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by the Language Department’s audio presentation Dhan Lekhari Nanaka and welcome remarks by Jagdeep Pal Sandhu.

School Principal Anuradha Chandel appreciated the Department of Languages, Punjab, for providing students with a platform to participate in such artistic competitions. She said the high standard of performances reflected the hard work, sincerity and commitment of the participants.

Prominent personalities from Ferozepur’s art and theatre circles, including Gurnam Singh (Gama Sidhu), Gurinder Singh and Zaila Sandhu, attended the event as special guests and emphasised the importance of such initiatives for society.

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The programme was compered by writer and artist Satish Thukral Soni. His newly published novel ‘Kis Hadd Tak’ was also released on the occasion. Students who excelled in Punjabi literary composition and poetry recitation competitions were also honoured with certificates.