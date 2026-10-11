Rain damages paddy crop across Malwa; minister assures farmers of procurement

As the rain this morning caused widespread damage to paddy lying in several grain markets across the region and standing crops in fields, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak today visited the grain markets in Bathinda and Muktsar districts, and assured farmers that the state government would procure every single grain.

While replying to a query in Muktsar, the minister said, "There are enough gunny bags. It is nature's play, and one never knows how nature will affect people. We will manage the minor damage caused to the crop by rain. We have promised the farmers that they will not face any difficulty. The Punjab Government, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's guarantee, will procure every single grain of the crop nurtured by farmers."

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The minister further said he had visited 16 districts to review procurement arrangements and claimed there was no resentment among farmers.

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He said the state had been given a target to procure 180 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy this season. So far, 21 lakh MT had arrived in mandis, of which 20 lakh MT had been purchased, he said.

The minister added, "Our aim is to ensure timely procurement and payment to farmers."

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Meanwhile, a farmer from Jandwala Charhat Singh village today cornered Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur at the grain market in Malout town in Muktsar district, alleging that his produce from three acres had been washed away due to inadequate arrangements. The minister then spoke to the officers concerned to resolve the issue and help the farmer.