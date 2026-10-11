Rain dampens paddy at Bathinda grain market; arrivals likely to slow down

The rain this morning dampened paddy lying in the open at the Bathinda grain market, raising concerns over procurement and likely to slow down fresh arrivals in the coming days. The procured crop is also awaiting lifting.

The mandi has recorded a total arrival of 795 metric tonnes (MT) since procurement began on October 5 here. Of this, 370 MT has been purchased, while 425 MT remains unpurchased. Only 30 MT of the purchased crop has been lifted so far.

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Ravinder Singla, Secretary, Market Committee, Bathinda, said the mandi was mostly open, with paddy lying in the space allotted to commission agents. "Tarpaulin sheets were being provided by commission agents and the Market Committee to protect the produce from rain," he said.

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Some farmers, however, complained about inadequate lighting arrangements at the mandi and delays in the procurement process.

“The arrangements are not in place. Earlier, labour was not available. We came here last Saturday, but the crop is still lying here. It was dry then, but now the produce is wet,” said Gurmail Singh, a farmer from Gulabgarh village.

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Singla, however, said more arrivals were expected in the coming days, though rain could affect the pace of fresh arrivals.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak was also expected to visit the mandi today.

Meanwhile, rain led to waterlogging in some parts of Mansa district.