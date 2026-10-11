DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Rain dampens paddy at Bathinda grain market; arrivals likely to slow down

Rain dampens paddy at Bathinda grain market; arrivals likely to slow down

The mandi has recorded a total arrival of 795 metric tonnes (MT) since procurement began on October 5 here. Of this, 370 MT has been purchased, while 425 MT remains unpurchased. Only 30 MT of the purchased crop has been lifted so far.

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 10:35 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Paddy lying in the open, partially covered with tarpaulin sheets, at the grain market in Bathinda on Sunday. Tribune photo: Archit Watts
Advertisement

The rain this morning dampened paddy lying in the open at the Bathinda grain market, raising concerns over procurement and likely to slow down fresh arrivals in the coming days. The procured crop is also awaiting lifting.

The mandi has recorded a total arrival of 795 metric tonnes (MT) since procurement began on October 5 here. Of this, 370 MT has been purchased, while 425 MT remains unpurchased. Only 30 MT of the purchased crop has been lifted so far.

Advertisement

Ravinder Singla, Secretary, Market Committee, Bathinda, said the mandi was mostly open, with paddy lying in the space allotted to commission agents. "Tarpaulin sheets were being provided by commission agents and the Market Committee to protect the produce from rain," he said.

Advertisement

Some farmers, however, complained about inadequate lighting arrangements at the mandi and delays in the procurement process.

“The arrangements are not in place. Earlier, labour was not available. We came here last Saturday, but the crop is still lying here. It was dry then, but now the produce is wet,” said Gurmail Singh, a farmer from Gulabgarh village.

Advertisement

Singla, however, said more arrivals were expected in the coming days, though rain could affect the pace of fresh arrivals.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak was also expected to visit the mandi today.

Meanwhile, rain led to waterlogging in some parts of Mansa district.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts