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Home / Bathinda / Rape case registered after 3-year-old girl found near Gidderbaha railway tracks

Rape case registered after 3-year-old girl found near Gidderbaha railway tracks

Medical report awaited, police close on arresting accused

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Gidderbaha, Updated At : 05:47 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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After a three-year-old girl with injuries to her private parts and face was found abandoned near the railway tracks in Gidderbaha town on Monday morning, the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Abohar have registered a case of rape against an unidentified person.

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Sub-Inspector Harjit Singh said, “We have registered a case of rape against an unidentified person on the statement of the victim’s mother and are close to arrest him. The medical report of the girl is however awaited.”

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The girl was admitted in critical condition to Gidderbaha Civil Hospital on Monday. Later, she was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot for further treatment.

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The victim belongs to a poor family residing in Malout. Upon arriving at the hospital, the child’s father, who is physically disabled, said he has five children, three daughters and two sons, and that the victim is his youngest daughter.

He alleged that his wife had left home about one-and-a-half months ago, taking the young girl with her, to live with a close relative with whom she was allegedly in an extra marital relationship.

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