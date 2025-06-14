DT
PT
Rebel leader Sikander Singh Maluka rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

Rebel leader Sikander Singh Maluka rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

His return expected to bolster SAD’s campaign for Ludhiana West bypoll
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 12:44 PM Jun 14, 2025 IST
Sikander Singh Maluka being re-inducted into the party fold by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday. Photo: X/@officeofssbadal
Exactly a year after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) removed its former Cabinet Minister Sikander Singh Maluka as the head of its disciplinary committee, he was re-inducted into the party fold today by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Maluka, once a close aide of the Badals, served as SAD’s Bathinda district president for 28 years.

His daughter-in-law, Parampal Kaur Sidhu, a former IAS officer, had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election from Bathinda last year as a BJP nominee against Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Maluka’s son, Gurpreet Singh, is a former chairman of the Bathinda Zila Parishad.

At that time, Maluka had commented that he had tried to stop his son Gurpreet Singh Maluka and daughter-in-law from joining the BJP, but in vain. In April last year, he was removed from the post of SAD’s Maur Assembly constituency in-charge. The party had replaced him with another former Cabinet Minister, Janmeja Singh Sekhon.

After developing differences with the Sukhbir-led SAD, he joined the ‘Sudhar Lehar’ and became a party rebel. In December last year, Sudhar Lehar was dissolved on the directions of the then Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Raghbir Singh.

Speculations had been rife over the past few days that he would soon rejoin the SAD. He was also seen sitting with Sukhbir Singh Badal and other SAD leaders at the recently held bhog ceremony of former MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa in Sangrur.

Today, Sukhbir Singh Badal posted on X: “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome veteran Akali leader S. Sikandar Singh Maluka back to the Shiromani Akali Dal. Maluka Sahab has significantly contributed to strengthening the party under the leadership of S. Parkash Singh Ji Badal. His return will further strengthen the party, and he will immediately join the party’s campaign in the Ludhiana West Assembly constituency. With the support of the people of Punjab, @Akali_Dal_ is growing stronger with each passing day. I urge all Punjabis to come together to strengthen Punjab’s only regional party for the peace and development of the state.”

